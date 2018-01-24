BREAKING: Two MSP officers shot serving warrant

Two Michigan State Police officers have been shot while serving warrants in rural Branch County.

It happened at around 11:15 a.m. near Arbogast Road and Francisco Road in Union Township.

Michigan State Police report that it happened while executing a search warrant related to a cold case investigation.

MSP reports that when troopers announced their presence, prior to making entry into the home, the suspect leveled off a gun a the officers.

While they were attempting to take cover, a detective sergeant was shot in the chest and a trooper received a "grazing wound" to the hand.

Our CBS affiliate WWMT is now reporting that the suspect is dead, but it's unclear how that person died.

The detective sergeant was taken to the hospital, but his condition is unclear.

The trooper did not seek medical attention.

