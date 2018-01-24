Michigan getting poor ratings for drunk driving laws

The State of Michigan is getting poor ratings for its drunk driving laws.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) released its national report detailing each state’s laws and whether they save lives.

Michigan ranked second from the bottom.

Activists recommend the state make ignition interlocks available to first-time offenders. The devices prevent intoxicated drivers from starting vehicles.

"I feel like inside I'll never be the same. Sometimes I really feel like it ruined me," said Connie Ayres.

Ayres lost her daughter Amanda in a drunk driving crash more than 20 years ago. She said her daughter made a life changing decisions after drinking too much and getting behind the wheel.

"She was 16. She made a crazy, stupid mistake and my daughter ended up losing her life in her own car," Ayres said.

Ayres donates her time to volunteer for MADD to help heal.

"I think the laws need to be strict enough that people never want to make the same mistake," she said.

MADD puts the state rating of drunk driving reform efforts placed on Michigan laws in the bottom 10 percent of the nation. Michigan received one star on a five star rating scale.

MADD wants there to be stiffer penalties for drunk drivers and they also want sobriety check points put in around the state.

They would also like to see the state participate in "no refusal" activities for those suspected of drunk driving, such as expedited warrants and requiring ignition interlocks for suspected offenders who refuse testing.

Ayres wants the state to do everything in it's power to stop innocent lives from being lost. Even though those laws can never bring back her beloved daughter.

"She was a loving person. We miss her every day," Ayres said.

