Potholes patched, residents want permanent fix

A Mid-Michigan neighborhood is getting some relief from pesky potholes.

Families in Saginaw Township had enough of the torn-up road. Now those potholes have been filled.

Residents said filling the holes is just putting a band-aid on a much larger problem.

"Can't drink a cup of coffee driving down this street," said Megan Miner, resident.

She is talking about Anderson Road in Saginaw Township. TV5 first reported on the road on Jan. 22. The next day the potholes were patched up.

Minder is glad crews are doing something to address the issue, but she said more needs to be done.

"It's the same fix they do every year. It never gets any better," Miner said.

The Saginaw County Road Commission admits the patches could be gone in less than a day. The bigger issue is how to fix the road.

"They could at least give the residents on our street an estimate of what it would cost to fix it and give us the option," Miner said.

One block west of Anderson Road is Bock Road. That road is in much better shape than Anderson. That's because residents there worked together to get a new street.

The Saginaw County Road Commission said residents on Anderson Road can do the same thing.

"You go through the township and get an estimate through the road commission. We'll have informational meetings. Bock Road was done next door, same way 15 years ago," said Dennis Borchard, with the road commission.

He said if people get together and follow the process the road could be fixed soon.

"A year if that. If they get on it, but they've got to start with the township," Borchard said.

Miner longs for the day the road is fixed.

"We're hoping that you guys coming out here and showing the people of the township how bad this street is, maybe it will wake up some of the residents and we can get something accomplished because it's ruining our vehicles," Miner said.

