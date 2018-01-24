Former TV5 reporter killed in Afghanistan attack

A former TV5 reporter and anchor was killed in an attack at a hotel in Afghanistan on Sunday.

Glenn Selig worked at TV5 from 1995-1997.

"Unfortunately, we have received confirmation Glenn Selig was killed during the attack on the Intercontinental Hotel. Glenn was a tireless professional, loyal friend and pillar of the community, but most importantly he was a loving husband and wonderful father. The loss for his family and friends cannot be measured nor conveyed strongly enough, but we thank everyone for the outpouring of support we have received," the Publicity Agency said in a statement.

Selig was the founder of the Publicity Agency, according to his Linkedin page.

He was among the 22 people killed in the attack in Kabul.

"Glenn was in Kabul on a potential success story involving Afghanistan and its steps to battle extremism. The focus was highlighting the country’s new president and constructing a democracy forum event for Afghani women," the Publicity Agency said.

