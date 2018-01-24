Woman seeks help with smelly situation

A broken pipe left a Mid-Michigan grandmother with a stinky situation.

She is hoping the TV5 Rescue Squad can help.

She said the stench is so bad you can smell it before you even knock on her door.

“Every time that furnace would come on that odor would come through the vents,” said Charlene Snow, homeowner.

That odor is raw sewage and the problem started about a month ago.

The problem appears to be a broken sewer pipe under her house.

Snow contacted Buena Vista Township officials who told her there is nothing they can do about it.

“They came out and told me that it was a pipe loose. That whoever had put the pipes under the house didn’t glue them like they was supposed to, what they did was put a clamp on it and the clamp has come off and raw sewage is running under the house,” Snow said.

Snow moved into the house four years ago. The 80-year-old grandmother drove a taxi cab in Chicago for 40 years.

“I grow a little of everything, collard greens, turnip greens, watermelon,” she said.

She loves her backyard garden, her house, her neighbors and living in Buena Vista Township. But she hates the smell.

Snow is on a fixed income so it is hard for her to come up with cash to get rid of the stench. The odor was really noticeable recently when the temperatures rose.

Snow hopes someone can come out and help her with the stinky situation, especially before it warms up again.

“I believe that there’s some good people out there and if anybody can help me, I believe that they will,” Snow said.

If you can help Snow email your contact information to wnem@wnem.com

