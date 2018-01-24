Man arrested after trying to steal cigarettes

An attempt to snag a free bag of smokes could land a man in prison for 15 years.

Eric Weiler, 36, is facing a formal charge of unarmed robbery.

Police said early Monday, Weiler asked for a few cartons of cigarettes at the Admiral gas station in Bay County’s Hampton Township.

As the clerk rang up the sale, police said Weiler took the bag and tried to get away.

The 61-year-old clerk managed to grab Weiler and after a struggle, wrestled him to the ground of the store’s parking lot until police arrived.

Weiler is due back in court next month.

>>Slideshow: Mid-Michigan mug shots<<

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.