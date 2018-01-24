Historic Saginaw building could get makeover

The Bearinger Building in Saginaw could undergo a radical transformation into a hub of business.

The building is down the street from the Dow Event Center and next to Huntington Event Park.

“We did open the building up and she has toured the building,” said John Stemple, director of neighborhood services for Saginaw.

Stemple is talking about developer Jenifer Acosta.

Acosta is working to restore the Crapo Building in Bay City. Now she is linked to another endeavor – the Bearinger Building in Saginaw.

According to a Facebook post from Preservation Saginaw, Acosta’s future project is to restore the historic building.

That same post said the structure would be a 76 room boutique hotel with 4,000 square feet of commercial and restaurant space. It’s a $17.9 million project.

Stemple said the Bearinger Building has not changed hands yet.

“I would think I would know about it, especially since I hold the keys for it,” Stemple said.

TV5 reached out to Acosta and she issued the following statement:

Although it is still early in the predevelopment process, a group of investors are conducting initial due diligence to evaluate the potential redevelopment of the Bearinger Fireproof Building on Franklin Street in downtown Saginaw for a commercial purpose. A market feasibility study by a statewide expert is being performed, in conjunction with constructability evaluations by Spence Brothers, a Saginaw-based construction management firm.

The statement added more details will be released once due diligence has concluded.

As for Stemple, he said there are developers interested in the building. He hopes interest produces an owner that will give the dormant building purpose again.

“It’s a little more than window shopping because some monies are being spent to do the due diligence. So that’s certainly a good sign when you start paying for environmental studies and market studies. It’s encouraging,” Stemple said.

