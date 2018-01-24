Schools fight back against flu

Local schools are fighting back against the wide spread flu epidemic.

From prevention to spreading important information on keeping yourself healthy, districts are doing everything they can to keep students from falling ill.

“We want to recognize it as soon as we can to stop the spread through the schools,” said Rachel Omara, nurse for Grand Blanc Community Schools.

The district is taking the threat seriously.

“We really want to focus on promoting awareness so the faculty and the staff and our families can recognize symptoms. So they keep their sick kids home,” Omara said.

She said prevention is key. That is why she is constantly sending out information reminding students and faculty about hygiene, the flu risks and symptoms.

“Common symptoms of influenza can include fever, chills, sore throat, headache, a cough and body aches,” Omara said.

She makes sure the school is stocked up with sanitizer gel and hand wipes.

The Genesee County Health Department is recommending everyone still get their flu shot.

The health department said the flu hasn’t peaked quite yet and the shot can prevent at least 30 percent of the common strains.

The good news is there hasn’t been any spikes in the amount of flu cases this year across the country.

Omara said children with health issues still need to be extra cautious.

“We especially worry about our young children and our elderly with chronic health conditions. Really worry about the kids with asthma, diabetes falling really ill and suffering from complications,” Omara said.

She wants parents to keep a close eye on their children and be sure to keep them home if they are contagious.

“If they are experiencing symptoms, we make them call home and then be evaluated by a doctor,” Omara said.

