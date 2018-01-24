Man arrested after allegedly threatening to commit school shooting

A Mid-Michigan man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to commit a school shooting.

The threat happened on Jan. 24 at the Mid Michigan Community College campus in Hatton Township about 4 p.m.

A student was disruptive at the college and later made threats to come back and commit a shooting, the Clare County Sheriff's Office said.

The man left the school and the school was put on lockdown.

Detectives located the 52-year-old student at his Roscommon County home. He was arrested by the Roscommon County Sheriff's Office and lodged in the Clare County Hail.

