Police seek help identifying shoplifting, assault suspect - WNEM TV 5

Police seek help identifying shoplifting, assault suspect

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Carrollton Township PD) (Source: Carrollton Township PD)
CARROLLTON TWP. MI (WNEM) -

Police are seeking help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole from a store and assaulted the store employee.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar in Carrollton Township on Jan. 18.

A man stole merchandise from the store and then assaulted one of the employees before fleeing, police said.

He fled westbound on Hanchett Street.

If you have any information on his identity you are asked to contact Carrollton Township Police Sgt. Kellett at 989-754-9244.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.