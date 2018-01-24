Police seek help identifying shoplifting, assault suspect

Police are seeking help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole from a store and assaulted the store employee.

The incident happened at the Family Dollar in Carrollton Township on Jan. 18.

A man stole merchandise from the store and then assaulted one of the employees before fleeing, police said.

He fled westbound on Hanchett Street.

If you have any information on his identity you are asked to contact Carrollton Township Police Sgt. Kellett at 989-754-9244.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.