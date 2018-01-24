Pistons losing streak hits six despite Drummond's effort

DETROIT (AP) -- Joe Ingles made a tying layup in the final seconds of regulation, then added two straight 3-pointers in overtime to lift the Utah Jazz over the Detroit Pistons 98-95 on Wednesday night.

The Pistons lost their sixth straight by blowing a nine-point lead late in the fourth quarter. Detroit had a chance to tie at the end of overtime, but Tobias Harris missed from the left corner, and the rebound went out of bounds off the Pistons.

Andre Drummond had 30 points and 24 rebounds for Detroit, and he fueled a 10-0 run that put the Pistons ahead 88-79, but Utah closed strong in the fourth quarter. Down by two, Donovan Mitchell had a spinning, driving shot blocked out of bounds by Drummond with 5.9 seconds remaining.

Inbounding from the left corner, Utah's Ricky Rubio found Ingles cutting to the basket for a layup that Drummond wasn't quite able to block. That tied it at 89, and Luke Kennard's perimeter shot at the other end missed.

Drummond opened the scoring in overtime, but Ingles made his two 3-pointers and Mitchell added one of his own to put the Jazz up 98-91.

MILESTONE

Drummond reached 2,000 offensive rebounds for his career. At 24, he's the youngest player to reach the mark. Dwight Howard and Moses Malone did it at 25.

