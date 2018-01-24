Fulmer, Martinez expected to be at 100 percent

DETROIT (AP) -- Tigers general manager Al Avila says right-hander Michael Fulmer and designated hitter Victor Martinez are expected to be at full strength at spring training.
Fulmer had elbow surgery in September, around the same time Martinez underwent a surgical procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat. Avila provided an update on their status following a luncheon with Detroit Sports Media on Wednesday.
Avila says the 24-year-old Fulmer has thrown out to 180 feet with no restrictions. After winning Rookie of the Year honors in 2016, Fulmer went 10-12 with a 3.83 ERA last season.
Avila says the 39-year-old Martinez, who is entering the last season of a four-year contract, has not had any recent setbacks. He hit .255 with 10 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2017.
Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Online Public File
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.