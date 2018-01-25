AM flurries, drizzle with a chance for late day sun

Cloud cover has been stubborn to leave Mid-Michigan since the start of this week, but things are looking a bit better during the second half of the day today, at least in a few areas.

If you don't see a whole lot of sun today, we'll have an even better chance tomorrow!

Today & Tonight

Some light snow, mostly flurries, are passing through Mid-Michigan this morning and we'll also have a chance for some patchy freezing drizzle. Be sure to keep an eye out for any icy spots on area roads as you make the commute, but beyond that you should be just fine.

Flurries and patchy drizzle should be a primarily morning threat today, with drier conditions working in late this morning and early this afternoon.

Clouds will be a bit more stubborn to leave with mostly cloudy skies expected through lunchtime, but we should clear out some of that cloud cover, especially the farther south and west you are.

Highs this afternoon should jump a few degrees from where they were on Wednesday, which should land most folks in the 30s this afternoon. Although it won't be as harsh as yesterday, the wind chill will still keep us feeling more like the 20s this afternoon.

Expect more clearing around Mid-Michigan tonight, with skies clear to partly cloudy overnight. Lows won't be overly chilly tonight, falling only into the lower 20s north and middle 20s south.

