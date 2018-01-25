Peaks of late afternoon sunshine

Cloud cover has been stubborn to leave Mid-Michigan since the start of this week, but things are looking a much better. Through the end of the work week we have the warming trend continuing, plus we'll have more sunshine.

If you don't see much sunlight today, we have a better chance tomorrow!

Today & Tonight

Clouds have been stubborn this morning and early this afternoon, but later on today we will have clearing skies -- starting from the South working up towards our Northern counties.

Highs this afternoon will climb into the 30s. The winds won't be too aggressive, but still strong enough to make our wind chill values sink down into the 20s for most of the day.

Expect more clearing around Mid-Michigan tonight. We will be left with partly cloudy skies and our overnight low temperatures will not fall to drastically. Low temperatures will be in the 20s for all across Mid-Michigan.

Friday

More sunshine is expected for Friday, so grab those sunglasses as you walk out the door. This will be day two of the warming trend, with temperatures jumping into the 40s. However, it will be breezy as winds could gust up towards 25 mph.

