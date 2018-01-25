Weekend Features Sunshine and Warm Temperatures

Cloud cover has been stubborn to leave Mid-Michigan since the start of this week, but things are looking much better as we approach the weekend. Warmer temperatures and more chances to see sunshine are in the First Warn 5 Forecast.

If you didn't get to enjoy some sunlight today, you'll have a better chance tomorrow!

Tonight

Lingering cloud cover left us with some peeks of sunshine early this evening, and we'll see the skies begin to clear out with some more breaks expected overnight. With partly cloudy skies and winds from the south, our temperatures will only slide into the 20s across the region. Those winds will be breezy at times, especially late, so wind chill values in the upper teens can be expected.

Friday

For the sunniest day of the coming week, look no further than our Friday! Although some clouds will start to filter in later in the afternoon, most of us will have plentiful sunshine throughout much of the day. South winds will be breezy at times between 5-15mph, but will bring a good deal of warmth to the Mitten State. Temperatures will climb well into the 40s, giving some areas their warmest daily high temperatures in 15 years!

Friday Night

The overnight on Friday will bring the next rain chance for Mid-Michigan, with isolated showers occurring mostly after 11 P.M. or so. Many of the clouds will stick around until the morning and south winds of 15-20mph will gust to 25mph at times.

Low temperatures will hang in the upper 30s for most of us on Friday night, which is warmer than the average daytime high temperatures we would expect to see this time of year.

