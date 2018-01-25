Elton John to perform two Michigan concerts on farewell tour

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). Elton John announced Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018 that his upcoming tour will be his last.

Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world. He calls it a "way to go out with a bang."

The 70-year-old singer, pianist and composer said he wanted to spend time with his family. His children will be 10 and 8 when the tour ends in 2021, and John said he hoped he might be able to take them to soccer practice.

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter in my life,” John said in a statement on his website.

His final tour - dubbed "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" - starts on Sept. 8 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. It will consist of 300 shows in North America, Europe, Asia and South America.

Two shows will be held in Michigan.

The singer will perform on Oct. 12 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. He’ll perform another show on Oct. 15 at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids.

Tickets for both shows go on sale February 2.

