MI veteran posthumously awarded Purple Heart

A soldier who died decades ago was honored with a Purple Heart on Wednesday in St. Helen.

William Cox was killed in 1966 when the truck he was driving was ambushed in Vietnam.

On Jan. 24, William was honored for his service with a Purple Heart medal, among others.

Michael Cox, William’s brother, accepted the honors.

“I was totally excited. His name is inscribed on the back and normally when you are wounded in battle their name is not inscribed on the back,” said Michael.

Congressman John Moolenaar presented the medals, and not just to the Cox family.

During the ceremony, World War II Veteran David Trombley was also honored.

“I reached out to Congressman Moolenaar’s office, who got us set up to get the medals replaced and the ribbons replaced, and so we did that back in November. They were able to get us the medals in December before dad’s birthday, and so we wanted to present them to him at that time,” said Julie, David’s daughter.

Trombley is 92-years-old and received multiple medals, including the Bronze Star for saving a pilot’s life.

“The first guy, he was pinned under the parachute, and he couldn’t get out of there. These medals here, says everything I did; means a lot to me, these medals,” David said.

“These are heroes, these are people who have demonstrated the kinds of qualities, the courage, the heroism, the sacrifice, that really represents the finest our country has to offer,” said Congressman Moolenaar.

