Can you ID suspects in Ya-Ya's armed robbery?

Help solve a crime and potentially earn $1,000 in the process.

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying two men accused in an armed robbery at a Ya-Ya’s restaurant.

Investigators said that on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, two men robbed the Ya-Ya’s on Dort Highway in Flint at around 10:15 p.m.

They ran off on foot, westbound.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

