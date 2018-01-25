Can you ID suspects in Ya-Ya's armed robbery? - WNEM TV 5

Can you ID suspects in Ya-Ya's armed robbery?

Posted: Updated:
FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Help solve a crime and potentially earn $1,000 in the process.

Crime Stoppers is asking for your help identifying two men accused in an armed robbery at a Ya-Ya’s restaurant.

Investigators said that on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, two men robbed the Ya-Ya’s on Dort Highway in Flint at around 10:15 p.m.

They ran off on foot, westbound.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.