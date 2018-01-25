MSU football player says #TimesUp amid Nassar scandal

A Michigan State University football player is advocating for the #TimesUp movement amid the Larry Nassar scandal.

In a note posted to Twitter, David Beedle said it has always been a dream of his to attend MSU and wear green and white with pride.

However, he feels action would have been taken immediately had it been a male football player who made accusations of abuse.

“With the events that have occurred recently regarding Nassar and other assault victims, there is no apology that will erase the pain these young girls and children have experienced,” Beedle wrote. “As a MALE football player, situations such as this are rare and if it was to arise in football, I feel that action would’ve been taken immediately.”

Beedle has a fourth-year player for the MSU football team. He plays offensive guard and is originally from Clarkston, Michigan.

