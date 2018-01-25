Study: Michigan leads nation in percentage of immunized children

A new report shows Michigan leads the nation in the percentage of children immunized with all seven Centers for Disease Control recommended childhood vaccinations.

The study comes from an analysis from Blue Cross Blue Shield medical claims published in the Health of America report Childhood Vaccination Trends in America.

“This is really good news for kids today and for future generations,” said Dr. Thomas Simmer, senior vice president and chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “Kids receiving vaccinations at a young age are protected against potentially life-threatening diseases. Michigan’s communities will be healthier, too, because vaccinations not only protect the kids from disease, they also prevent diseases from breaking out within our communities.”

For the study, researchers compared data for two cohorts of children receiving all CDC-recommended vaccines by the age of two years and three months – from 2010 to 2013, and from 2013-2016.

Michigan’s rate of increase is more than 28 percent, according to the report.

>>Click here for more information on the report<<

