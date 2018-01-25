Ambrose waives exam for charges in Flint water crisis - WNEM TV 5

Ambrose waives exam for charges in Flint water crisis

FLINT, MI (WNEM) -

Gerald Ambrose, a former Flint emergency manager, has waived his preliminary examination for charges connected with the Flint water crisis.

Ambrose is facing charges of false pretenses, conspiracy to commit false pretenses, willful neglect of duty and misconduct in office while he was in the governor appointed position.

He went before a judge on Thursday agreeing to waiver, which means his case will be bound over to Genesee Circuit Court.

