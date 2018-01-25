Indiana city approves Lake Michigan cruise ship

City officials in northwest Indiana have approved plans for a cruise ship that would take fun-seekers out along the Lake Michigan coastline.

The Times reports that the Michigan City Port Authority voted to allow a tour ship to operate out of the Washington Park Marina on the Lake Michigan shore.

Michigan City Port Authority Harbormaster Tim Frame says that plans call for a 70-foot, 150-seat ship that would offer tours and dinners cruises to destinations like New Buffalo, Michigan.

Mayor Ron Meer says a cruise ship would help with Michigan City's efforts to make its lakefront an attraction.

Frame says that the cruise ship could embark on its maiden voyage on Memorial Day and run through Oct. 31.

