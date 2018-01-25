Fire alarm forces City Market in Bay City to evacuate

Someone tampered with a fire alarm, causing the City Market in Bay City to evacuate on Thursday.

Market Manager, Ruthy Shemanski said that someone tampered with the fire alarm leading towards the west entrance, causing it to go off at around 1 p.m.

Everyone was evacuated, and no one was hurt.

"We are thankful that no one was injured, are working with local authorities and are reviewing security footage to see who tampered with the fire alarm at our west entrance," said Ruthy Shemanski, Market Manager.

