Nassar survivors thanked, names written on MSU rock

The famous painted rock on Michigan State University’s campus now bears the names of Dr. Larry Nassar’s “sister survivors.”

Next to a large “thank you” are the names of Nassar’s more than 150 sexual abuse victims, including names like “Survivor 138” for those who chose to remain anonymous.

On Wednesday, the disgraced doctor was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years for his crimes. Nassar treated primarily athletes at places Michigan State University, USA Gymnastics facilities, US Olympic events and Twistars USA Gymnastics Club.

Late Wednesday, Michigan State University President Lou Anna Simon announced her resignation after calls from students, the public and Michigan lawmakers. Many said they lost confidence in her ability to lead the university and protect its students.

