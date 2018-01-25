Mid-Michigan survivor describes facing Nassar in court

“Larry Nassar doesn’t define gymnastics. Larry Nassar doesn’t define Alexis Moore.”

Alexis Moore, a survivor, is sharing her story after staring down her abuser in court.

She is one of more than 150 women who said they trusted disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar. In return he violated that trust by using his power as a doctor to assault her.

“I was feeling apprehensive. I went in going I don’t know if I’ll be able to look at him. I don’t know if I’ll be able to look directly into his eyes and tell him how I feel,” Alexis said.

She was ready for her confrontation with Nassar in court. She was the sixth survivor to tell the disgraced doctor exactly how she felt.

“I was speaking on behalf of all the little girls that I hope never have to endure something like that,” Alexis said.

She said Nassar abused her for 10 years starting when she was 9-years-old.

“He had been doing it to me for so long that it was a medical procedure. It’s supposed to help heal me. He’s doing this to everybody, why would he not be healing me,” Alexis said.

Her mother Nanci also feels betrayed.

“Knowing the relationship that we have developed with him over the years and the closeness and the bond and then realizing that wait a minute you know, our child is a survivor of all of this, was difficult,” Nanci said.

Nanci is the gymnastics coach and dance director at Bay Valley Dance, Cheer and Gymnastics. She said she is doing everything she can to help her daughter move on from this traumatic experience.

“These girls are all survivors. We need to stand by their side and we need to help them move forward from this. We are not going to be doing them any favors if we just keep belittling people and keep trying to make hate come out of us,” Nanci said.

As for Alexis, she said what Nassar did to her will not define her.

“I do believe he is sorry for the pain that he has caused, but I don’t know if he’s sorry for what he has done,” Alexis said.

