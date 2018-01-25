Police: Bank hostage drama ends peacefully - WNEM TV 5

Police: Bank hostage drama ends peacefully

Posted: Updated:
WNEM WNEM
CANTON TOWNSHIP, MI (AP) -

Police say a hostage situation at a suburban Detroit bank has ended peacefully with a suspect in custody.

Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says three hostages were released Thursday evening and a suspect was taken into custody about an hour later. The suspect's name and any pending criminal charges were not immediately released.

Police planned a news conference later Thursday night. No injuries have been reported.

Canton is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.