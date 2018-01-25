Police: Bank hostage drama ends peacefully

Police say a hostage situation at a suburban Detroit bank has ended peacefully with a suspect in custody.

Canton Township police spokeswoman Barb Caruso says three hostages were released Thursday evening and a suspect was taken into custody about an hour later. The suspect's name and any pending criminal charges were not immediately released.

Police planned a news conference later Thursday night. No injuries have been reported.

Canton is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Detroit.

