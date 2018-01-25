Businesses keeping busy with rush from Snowfest

The snow and ice sculptures at the annual Zehnder’s Snowfest are well underway.

The Frankenmuth festival is about more than entertainment though, it also gives the community a real economic boost.

“We’re slammed and booked and enjoying every second of it,” said Macken Schriner, with the Harvest Coffee Haus.

The festival brings crowds from all over the world.

“Oh my gosh I couldn’t even compare it. We don’t have a people counter. We just know there’s a line out the door. It’s gonna be there for 10 hours and it doesn’t stop,” Schriner said.

Mary Hatfield works at the Cheese Haus and this is her first Snowfest.

“I’ve heard that this is insane where you can’t even move through the store,” Hatfield said.

She said on a normal day the store sees a couple hundred people, but during Snowfest they’re expecting about 7,000 people a day.

The festival continues through Sunday.

