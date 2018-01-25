Student raises safety concerns after finding hole in floor of bus

Buses and their drivers are trusted every day, but one Saginaw student said they are not as safe as they should be.

Open floors and poor fabrication has him worried for his and others safety.

“It’s not really safe for the students,” said Daniel Albert, senior at Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw.

He said each day he takes one of the STARS buses home from school and does not like what he sees.

“There’s just a lot of movement in the floors and there’s mats all over in some spots just to cover up holes and poor fabrication,” Albert said.

The damage worries him.

“I just feel unsafe if I get into an accident with those buses,” Albert said.

TV5 took his concerns to management at STARS to ask the tough questions.

Glenn Steffens, executive director of the company, said they place a huge emphasis on safety.

“Before our drivers go out they have 15 minutes in their schedule to walk around the bus to check it out. They look at lug nuts. They look at the seats. They look at fluids, make sure there’s no leaks. They look for body damage, anything they can. They take the bus out and then when they come back the driver does a post inspection of their bus again,” Steffens said.

The bus is then looked at again by a professional each day it is used.

As for the specific hole Albert was talking about, Steffens said they did find a hole by the wheel well.

“We’re checking for more and that bus is down until we repair it. We’ll weld in some plating and put it back in,” Steffens said.

Albert said while that makes him feel a little better, he thinks the buses need a lot more work than just simple repairs.

“It kinda helps, but I just don’t like them using old buses to transport Saginaw’s future,” he said.

Steffens said STARS uses the Blue Bird buses for school transportation and those are about 20 years old. They will soon be switching to a newer version, similar to the typical transit buses.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.