Man arrested for making threat against Mid-Michigan college

Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly made threats against a Mid-Michigan college.

The Clare County Sheriff's Office said Normal Davis, 52, of Houghton Lake was arraigned Thursday on charges of false report or threat of terrorism and habitual offender – fourth offense.

Clare County Central Dispatch received a call about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24 about a threat made toward Mid-Michigan Community College campus in Hatton Township.

Investigators said the report came after a student became disruptive at the college and made threats to come back and commit a school shooting.

The man then left the campus.

Officials said the school was put into outside threat mode as a precaution.

Detectives later found Davis at his home in Roscommon County. He was arrested and booked into the Clare County Jail.

His bond was set at $300,000 cash / 10 percent.

