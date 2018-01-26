Volunteers scour the night for homeless in Saginaw County - WNEM TV 5

Volunteers scour the night for homeless in Saginaw County

Volunteers are working to combat homelessness.

More than 50 men and women spent Wednesday scouring Saginaw County for a head count of people who spend their nights out in the cold.

"On the whole, in Saginaw County there are about 350 homeless individuals on any given night. So, the reality is sad but we do our best,” a volunteer said. 

It's part of a bi-annual effort by local shelters.

"More than anything, it is an outreach to our community and an opportunity for us to become familiar and to engage people who are struggling,” the volunteer said. 

The total will help determine federal funding for the shelters.

Previous efforts have helped draw in more than $2 million. 

