Michigan woman visits more than 300 state breweries in one year

A Michigan woman has become the only known person to travel the entire state to visit and sample every craft beer brewery, according to the Michigan Brewer’s Guild.

What’s better? She accomplished the feat in only a year.

Emily Bennett of Hastings said she begin the journey on Jan. 1, 2017. Since then, she has visited and sampled from more than 300 craft breweries in the state.

Bennett, also known as “Mitten Beer Girl,” blogged about her journey. She said her quest was “fueled by her passion of collecting oral histories, desire to experience the Michigan which eluded her and the growing beer industry in the state.”

“Did you know this is one of the few states in which a beer can be created from ingredients found solely amongst our borders? Michiganders are an industrious, gritty, hearty bunch who work extremely hard at their craft,” Bennett wrote.

According to her blog, Bennett was born in Michigan and a veteran of the U.S. Army. She is a long-time healthcare professional and currently works as a nurse practitioner.

