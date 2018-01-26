Pinconning police sergeant awarded Citizen of the Year award

A Mid-Michigan police officer has been recognized for his outstanding community service.

The Pinconning Police Department said Sgt. Terry Spencer was awarded the Citizen of the Year award by the Pinconning-Linwood Chamber of Commerce.

The award was presented to Spencer for his outstanding efforts outside of performing his duties as a police officer.

“Sgt. Spencer said he was truly honored to receive this recognition and proud for the relationship the PPD has built with the community,” the department wrote on Facebook.

The department said some of Spencer's services included distributing to local food banks, his service to veterans and veteran’s organizations, counseling school children, assisting the elderly and other donations through his business in Bay City.

