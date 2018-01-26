An overall good looking weekend ahead

A former Michigan teacher has been sentenced to 30 to 60 years in prison for slashing his wife's throat after she discovered evidence of an affair that investigators said involved a middle-school student. And TV5 has learned that he grew up in Vassar and went to Vassar High School.More >
When doctors told a dying Florida teen there's nothing else they can do for him, he started checking off his wish list.More >
Until this week, the Crock-Pot was nothing more than a hardworking kitchen appliance. Now it's a central plot point on the NBC's hit show "This Is Us."More >
A 15-year-old girl who was killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in Kentucky called her parents right before she died.More >
A 10-month-old baby suffered second and third degree burns on her back and legs when her mother placed her car seat on a stove top, Addyston police said.More >
Former TV5 Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren welcomed her baby boy into the world on Wednesday.More >
A San Antonio food delivery man made the ultimate mistake - waking up a sleeping baby.More >
The ramp from northbound I-475 to southbound I-75 in Genesee County’s Mt. Morris Township that was closed due to icing and several accidents has re-opened.More >
A Michigan man has testified in support of allowing hunters to wear pink so that women can "look and feel attractive" while hunting.More >
The Mackinac Bridge Authority has closed the Mighty Mac due to falling ice.More >
