An overall good looking weekend ahead

As we wrap up the last day of the work week, it's definitely feeling more like spring instead of winter. Temperatures today in some locations reached at or above 50 degrees.

A few showers will be possible throughout the first half of the weekend as well, but we'll have plenty of dry time in between. So make sure to take advantage and check out your weekend forecast below!

Tonight

For the rest of this evening, temperatures for Mid Michigan will still be staying relatively mild in the low to mid 40s and falling only to the middle and upper 30s for overnight lows.

Those temperatures will be influenced by a persistent southerly wind, which will stay breezy at times throughout the evening and overnight. We could experience wind gusts up towards 25 mph.

Cloud cover will also increase gradually throughout the evening and overnight period as well. An isolated sprinkle or shower isn't out of the question, but a dry air mass overhead will give any showers an uphill battle, so most areas should stay dry. Don't be shocked if you see some green on the radar later on tonight, but not much actually hitting the surface.

Saturday & Sunday

Hit and miss rain showers will be possible through Saturday morning, but those showers aren't expected to be overly heavy. You may want to carry the umbrella, just to be on the safe side, even though many of us may not see a shower at all.

Some clearing behind the front will be possible on Saturday afternoon, giving us the opportunity for some afternoon sun. Highs on Saturday will again be mild in the middle 40s. Winds will also be staying breezy mainly from the west at around 15 to 25 mph.

For Sunday, expect the opposite trend, with some sunshine early in the day before cloud cover eventually wins out for the afternoon hours. Expect highs to be much cooler in the lower and middle 30s, which means we'll have the chance for snow showers as our next system works its way through.

While we'll keep an eye on the data throughout the weekend, right now it's looking like any accumulations would be minor.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check out for First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look at where we are headed for next week!

