Last day of mild temperatures

As we head into the weekend, we look to be waving goodbye to the mild temperatures for quite some time. A cold front will be moving through bringing our temperatures closer to where we should be for late January.

A stray sprinkle will be possible early Saturday morning but we'll have plenty of dry time in between. So make sure to take advantage and check out your weekend forecast below!

Today

Going throughout the morning, skies look to stay partly to mostly cloudy. A stray sprinkle isn't out of the question, but most location should be staying dry. Skies look to be clearing as we go throughout the afternoon hours. We should expect a good mix of the sun and clouds into the second half of the day.

Temperatures however look to start falling off especially after today. Highs will only be reaching the mid 40s in most spots. Once a cold front moves though the area, temperatures will continue to fall from here on out. Winds will also be staying breezy today from the southwest around 10-20 mph.

Tonight

Skies into the evening will overall be staying partly cloudy, but we look to remain dry. A stray flurry or two may be possible but nothing significant enough to put a damper on your evening plans. This looks to also continue into the overnight hours as well.

Temperatures will continue to drop down into the upper 20s for overnight lows. The winds will be backing off; down to 5-10 mph mainly from the west so the wind chill threat won't be as significant. But, nonetheless, bundle up heading out the door!

Sunday

For Sunday, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies early in the day before cloud cover eventually wins out for the afternoon hours. Expect highs to be much cooler in the lower to mid 30s. A chance for a few flurries and snow showers look to be possible more in the afternoon hours as well.

While we'll keep an eye on the data throughout the weekend, right now it's looking like any accumulations would be little to none.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check out for First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look at where we are headed for next week!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.