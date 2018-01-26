Temperatures surge to end the week

We knew it was coming and the day is finally here. Mild temperatures will be returning to Mid-Michigan as we close out the traditional workweek. By the end of the day, parts of the area will achieve a high temperature that carries a five in front.

A few showers will be possible throughout the weekend as well, but we'll have plenty of dry time in between. Check out your weekend forecast below!

Today & Tonight

It's been a gray and dreary kind of week, but sunshine showed itself in Mid-Michigan yesterday afternoon and even more of it is on the way as we get ready to end the week. Skies are fairly clear this morning and we'll carry that right into the afternoon and evening with partly to mostly sunny skies.

With abundant sun, expect temperatures in the 20s this morning to surge into the 40s in many areas by lunchtime with highs well into the 40s this afternoon, joined by the company of a few low 50s, too.

Those temperatures will be guided into Mid-Michigan by a persistent southerly wind, which will be breezy at times through the afternoon and evening. Expect light wind this morning, picking up to around 10 to 20 miles per hour this afternoon, with sustained winds of 15-25 miles per hour possible through this evening and overnight. Expect some gusts to be nearly 30-35 miles per hour at times.

Cloud cover will increase gradually as the evening goes on, trending mostly cloudy by the overnight period. An isolated sprinkle or shower isn't impossible later on this evening, but a dry air mass overhead will give any showers an uphill battle, so most areas will be dry. Don't be shocked if you see some green on the radar later on tonight, but not much actually hitting the surface.

Lows tonight will stay incredibly mild for the season with the southerly winds sticking with us for the overnight. Expect readings in the middle and upper 30s for Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Hit and miss showers will be possible through Saturday morning, but those showers aren't expected to be overly heavy. Many of us may not see a shower at all. Those showers will be of the liquid variety and should be primarily a morning threat, or moving out by early afternoon the farther east you are.

Some clearing behind the front will be possible on Saturday afternoon, giving us the opportunity for some afternoon sun. Highs on Saturday will be mild in the middle 40s.

For Sunday, expect the opposite trend, with some sunshine early in the day before cloud cover eventually wins out for the afternoon hours. Expect highs to be much cooler in the lower and middle 30s, which means we'll have the chance for snow showers as our next system works its way through.

While we'll keep an eye on the data throughout the weekend, right now it's looking like any accumulations would be minor.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check out for First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look at where we are headed for next week!

