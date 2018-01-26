Warm again to start the weekend

We knew it was coming and the day is finally here. Mild temperatures will be returning to Mid-Michigan as we close out the traditional workweek. By the end of the day, parts of the area will be 10 to 20 degrees above average.

A few showers will be possible throughout the weekend as well, but we'll have plenty of dry time in between. So make sure to take advantage and check out your weekend forecast below!

Today & Tonight

For the rest of this afternoon, enjoy the sunshine while it lasts. Added to that sunshine will be temperatures peaking in the middle 40s, if not some spots reaching the lower 50s. Talk about a warm-up!

Those temperatures will be guided into Mid-Michigan by a persistent southerly wind, which will be breezy at times through the afternoon and evening. We may have wind gusts up towards 25 mph.

Cloud cover will increase gradually as the day goes on, trending mostly cloudy by the overnight period. An isolated sprinkle or shower isn't impossible later on this evening, but a dry air mass overhead will give any showers an uphill battle, so most areas will be dry. Don't be shocked if you see some green on the radar later on tonight, but not much actually hitting the surface.

Lows tonight will stay incredibly mild for the season with the southerly winds sticking with us for the overnight. Expect readings in the middle and upper 30s for Saturday morning.

Saturday & Sunday

Hit and miss rain showers will be possible through Saturday morning, but those showers aren't expected to be overly heavy. You may want to carry the umbrella, just to be on the safe side, even though many of us may not see a shower at all.

Some clearing behind the front will be possible on Saturday afternoon, giving us the opportunity for some afternoon sun. Highs on Saturday will be mild in the middle 40s.

For Sunday, expect the opposite trend, with some sunshine early in the day before cloud cover eventually wins out for the afternoon hours. Expect highs to be much cooler in the lower and middle 30s, which means we'll have the chance for snow showers as our next system works its way through.

While we'll keep an eye on the data throughout the weekend, right now it's looking like any accumulations would be minor.

Have a great weekend and be sure to check out for First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast for a look at where we are headed for next week!

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.