Ramp from I-475 to I-75 closed due to icing has re-opened

The ramp from northbound I-475 to southbound I-75 in Genesee County’s Mt. Morris Township that was closed due to icing and several accidents has re-opened.

The ramp was closed just after 8 a.m.

Meantime, Saginaw County reports that since midnight, there have been four crashes on I-675 due to icy road conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.