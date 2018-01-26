Ramp from I-475 to I-75 closed due to icing has re-opened - WNEM TV 5

Ramp from I-475 to I-75 closed due to icing has re-opened

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
GENESEE COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The ramp from northbound I-475 to southbound I-75 in Genesee County’s Mt. Morris Township that was closed due to icing and several accidents has re-opened.

The ramp was closed just after 8 a.m.

Meantime, Saginaw County reports that since midnight, there have been four crashes on I-675 due to icy road conditions.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.