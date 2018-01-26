Sheriff: Car driver dies in crash with Michigan school bus

Authorities say a woman has died after a school bus collided with the car she was driving in suburban Detroit.

The Macomb County sheriff's department says three New Haven Middle School students on the bus Friday morning in Ray Township weren't injured and the bus driver was taken to a hospital for evaluation. The children were picked up by their parents afterward.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham says in a statement that the 37-year-old driver of the car lost control before the car crossed into oncoming traffic and was hit by the bus. She was pronounced dead at the scene and her name wasn't immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.