Deadline approaching to enroll in free credit monitoring

The deadline is approaching to enroll in Equifax’s free one-year credit monitoring program following the company’s 2017 security breach.

The deadline for residents who want to enroll in the program is Jan. 31, 2018.

It’s free and available to anyone with a valid U.S. social security number, even those not impacted by the Equifax security breach.

Around 4.6 million Michigan consumers were impacted after Social Security numbers, birth dates and addresses were stolen in 2017.

“The aftermath of this security breach is still affecting Michigan residents, which is why my Consumer Protection Division has been working to educate the public on protective prevention measures,” Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said. “No one should have to wonder what they can do to help protect themselves from identity theft, which is why I remind Michigan residents that time is limited to sign up for this free service.”

Currently, more than 900 complaints have been filed with the Department of Attorney General.

Click here to see if your information was breached, and to enroll in the free credit monitoring program.

