Michigan man criticized for memo about pink hunting attire

A Michigan man has testified in support of allowing hunters to wear pink so that women can "look and feel attractive" while hunting.

The Detroit Free Press reports that Drew Born submitted a memo to the House Natural Resources Committee in support of allowing pink hunting attire because he believes the option will attract more women to hunting. Hunters currently have to wear blaze orange.

Democratic Rep. Jeremy Moss of Southfield says the memo is offensive and out of touch.

The Legislature passed a bill allowing hunter pink apparel in 2016 if a Natural Resources Commission study found that it could be easily seen. The commission ruled in September that at least half of a hunter's attire must be orange.

Republican Rep. Steven Johnson of Wayland Township reintroduced the hunter pink bill last week.

