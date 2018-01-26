Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice - WNEM TV 5

Developing

Mackinac Bridge closed due to falling ice

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Mackinac Bridge Authority Courtesy: Mackinac Bridge Authority
STRAITS OF MACKINAC (WNEM) -

The Mackinac Bridge Authority has closed the Mighty Mac due to falling ice.

That means no traffic is allowed to cross until ice stops falling from the cables and towers on the bridge.

Bridge personnel are stationed at both ends of the structure to provide instructions.

There is no estimated time of reopening.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.