DeVos says education agency investigating MSU

U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is investigating the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal and will hold Michigan State University accountable for any violations of federal law.

DeVos confirmed the investigation Friday. The announcement comes as Michigan State athletic director Mark Hollis says he's stepping down in the wake of the Nassar scandal. Hollis has been in the job for 10 years.

Nassar is accused of molesting dozens of women and girls for years. He worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics. He's been sentenced to decades in prison.

DeVos said in a statement that what happened at the school is "abhorrent" and "cannot happen ever again -- there or anywhere."

The Education Department already has been investigating separate Title IX complaints at the university and the school's compliance with providing campus crime and security information.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.