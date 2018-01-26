CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Clerk stops cigarette robber, sends him to the hospital

A local gas station clerk stopped a man from stealing some cigarettes and also put the robber in the hospital.

On Jan. 22, at the Admiral gas station at 2626 Center Ave. in Hampton Township, police said a 36-year-old man went into the store for some cigarette cartons.

The 61-year-old clerk rang up the Pall Mall and Newport cigarettes for $129.96 and tried to run the man’s reward card.

The man then took the cigarettes and ran for the door, but the clerk grabbed the man’s arm.

Police said the suspect ran outside, but he was pinned to the ground by the store clerk.

At 1:45 a.m., Bay County Central Dispatch got a call from the Admiral gas station.

Hampton Township Police Department said dispatchers heard yelling on the phone call.

Hampton Township and Essexville police were dispatched to the scene and found the store clerk on top of the suspect in the parking lot.

Police said the suspect had cuts to his face and complained about chest pains.

The suspect was taken to McLaren Bay Region Hospital and his charges are pending.

The store clerk is not facing any charges, police said.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.