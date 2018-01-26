Jail looks for barber to give inmates haircuts - WNEM TV 5

Jail looks for barber to give inmates haircuts

Posted: Updated:
Stock photo Stock photo
SAGINAW COUNTY, MI (WNEM) -

The Saginaw County Jail is looking for a licensed barber to cut inmates' hair.

The job would be once a week and is paid from inmate funds, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.

The barber would also provide shaves if necessary.

If you are interested contact Lt. David Kerns at 989-790-5446.

You must be able to pass a background check for this position.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WNEM

News

Photos

Video

Weather

Sports

About WNEM

Job Openings

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WNEM; Saginaw, MI. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.