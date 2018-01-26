Jail looks for barber to give inmates haircuts

The Saginaw County Jail is looking for a licensed barber to cut inmates' hair.

The job would be once a week and is paid from inmate funds, the Saginaw County Sheriff's Office said.

The barber would also provide shaves if necessary.

If you are interested contact Lt. David Kerns at 989-790-5446.

You must be able to pass a background check for this position.

