Judge: MSU strength coach must stand trial in deadly crash

A Michigan State University strength and conditioning coach has been ordered to stand trial on charges stemming from a crash that killed two people.

A Monroe County District Court judge ruled Friday there's sufficient evidence to try Todd Moyer on two counts of reckless driving causing death.

Prosecutors say Moyer was texting on his cellphone prior to the July 14 crash in southeastern Michigan's Monroe County that killed 35-year-old Gladys Johnson of Redford and her 5-year-old daughter, Za-Kira.

Moyer's attorney, Mike Nichols, argued prosecutors didn't establish that Moyer acted with "willful and wanton disregard" for the safety of others.

The Lansing State Journal reports the 38-year-old Moyer remains free on bond.

MSU officials say he's suspended with pay from his job as a trainer for the MSU men's basketball team.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.