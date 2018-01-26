Woman charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing son’s dog

A woman has been charged with animal cruelty for killing and torturing as police allege she stabbed her son’s dog.

Arenac County Undersheriff Don McIntyre said police were dispatched to Diane Gay’s home after receiving a complaint that said she stabbed her son's dog that was reported at 12:34 a.m. on Jan 25.

Court documents say when deputies arrived that morning, they followed a trail of blood that lead them to a dead dog outside with stab wounds in the abdomen.

Arenac County Animal Control was contacted to take the dead body in order to be examined.

Gay allegedly told police that she stabbed the dog.

Court documents also say that investigators found an 8-inch fillet knife underneath a couch in the home that was taken as evidence.

Killing or torturing an animal is a felony charge and holds a maximum penalty of four years in prison and or a $5,000 fine.

Gay’s hearing for probable cause is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 1:30 p.m. and she is currently lodged in Arenac County Jail.

