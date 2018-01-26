Veterinarian making house calls in Saginaw Twp

The flu isn’t just spreading among humans, dogs are getting it too and that means a trip to the vet.

But as most pet owners know that’s sometimes easier said than done.

“It feels good,” said Dr. Jennifer Wendt, who runs Cole Veterinary Hospital.

She knows how stressful it can be to go to the vet for both the owner and animal.

So she decided to think outside the kennel and give pet lovers the option of receiving house calls.

“We know this is a big problem and it’s a big barrier to getting the appropriate veterinary care,” Wendt said. “Just the vaccines we need. The heartworm test prevention and just general education.”

Wendt said the animals are more receptive to care when they are in the comforts of their home.

“They’re happy to see me,” Wendt said. “They don’t see me as somebody that’s just going to come and poke them with all these needles and then run out the door. So it’s very, very nice and it’s also nice to see them in their environment.”

If you’re wondering how you can receive a house call, Wendt has some information on how you can do just that.

“Give us a call at the office and then what we need to do is we need to first establish them as a client,” Wendt said. “So the receptionist will go over that procedure with them. We like to have all their vaccine history so that we’re not trying to figure things out while we’re in their house. We do like to have at least a week or more advanced notice just because this is new for us.”

Wendt plans to launch the service next Friday.

For now, the service will be limited to most of Saginaw Township.

