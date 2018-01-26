ESPN report puts MSU's Dantonio, Izzo under fire

Mark Dantonio (left) and Tom Izzo (right)

ESPN released a bombshell report on Friday detailing new allegations against Michigan State University.

The report connects Football Coach Mark Dantonio and Basketball Coach Tom Izzo to a pattern of mishandled sexual assault allegations at the university.

ESPN’s investigative show Outside the Lines is reporting both teams have a history of problems.

Some of the most damaging findings from the report are as follows:

Since Mark Dantonio began his run as head coach for the Spartans, at least 16 MSU football players have been accused of sexual assault. That includes the four who were charged last year. The previously unreported cases that were discovered include three reports of physical violence and three reported sexual assaults by football players.

A former undergraduate student/assistant coach for the Spartan’s men’s basketball team, Travis Walton, was charged with punching a female student in 2010. Several months later he was accused of sexually assaulting a different female student.

Later in 2010, Adreian Payne and Keith Appling were accused of rape. The university failed to start a Title IX investigation, which is required by federal law. The school then hired an outside attorney who concluded that university policy had not been violated by either player.

Former MSU sexual assault counselor Lauren Allswede told Outside the Lines the school’s administration has been mishandling these cases for years. That is why she left in 2015.

Copyright 2018 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.