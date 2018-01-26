Mid-Michigan weighs in on 60th Grammy Awards

Rehearsals are underway tonight at Madison Square Garden as the 60th Grammy Awards are just three days away.

This year’s ceremony is capturing attention across the country including here in Mid-Michigan.

The Grammy Awards is kind of like the Super Bowl for the music industry. Local radio personalities Jim Kramer and Barb Sheltraw of our radio partners WKCQ are naturally interested in the annual show.

“To us the viewer, it’s just a reason to see out favorite artists sing and perform on stage but for those to win I think it’s more of a coveted prize than the people’s choice awards,” Sheltra said.

“It gives everybody in the nation an opportunity to sit down and to watch one program and to see it all,” Kramer said. “And to see the best of all genres of music, that’s where I first fell in love with Bruno Mars, was watching the Grammys.”

Mars is up for record of the year. Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight after his wife Beyonce received nine nominations last year. Some folks we talked with at a local coffee shop are pretty sure he’ll win a few Grammys this year.

What about Despacito? Sure it’s popular worldwide, but will it win a Grammy Award?

“It’s sort of like the Macarena, interesting to see how it fits in the grand scheme of things,” Sheltraw said.

Meanwhile, at least one artist is up for a statuette is country singer Chris Stapleton, some folks around here hope he wins.

You might not like the decisions regarding who wins or loses, but one thing you can count on when you watch the show, some laughs from host James Corden.

See if the predictions come true this Sunday when you watch the 60th Grammy Awards on TV5.

