Dog flu is making its way to Mid-Michigan

Experts say dog flu is making its way across the country and the symptoms are eerily similar to the one humans experience.

“She was throwing up and not acting normal and diarrhea all over the house,” said one local dog owner.

The pet owner describing her four-legged loved one’s condition with the dog flu. She didn’t want her face shown on TV or her name online, but she was willing to share her story with TV5.

“I didn’t know dogs could get flu,” the owner said.

Turns out they can. Dog flu has been around since 2004 and it’s a growing problem here in Mid-Michigan.

The dog owner said it took her canine four days to recover from the virus.

“An anti-diarrheal and liquids, taking her off of food, feeding her rice and chicken, and just letting her rest,” the owner said.

When it comes to protecting your pet from the dog flu one veterinarian said an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

“Don’t let anything lax,” said Dr. Jennifer Wendt. “Make sure that they’re getting their yearly exams if they need twice a year exams get those done so that we know all of their organs are functioning as they should.”

Wendt said making sure you have a healthy four-legged friend is the best defense against dog flu.

It’s something other pet owners tell us they’re already doing.

TV5 learned dog flu can spread among canines through barking, sneezing, and coughing.

So if your pet ends up with the flu, the dog owner said you should get medical attention right away.

“Take him into the veterinarian because they have some drugs that can help,” the owner said.

